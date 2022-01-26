The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,959 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,430,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 227.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,625.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,853.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.