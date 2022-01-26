The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 212,037 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,037 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.48% of Danaher worth $1,051,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.93 and a 200-day moving average of $308.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

