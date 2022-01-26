The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) PT Raised to $31.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.