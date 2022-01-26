The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $360.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.72 and a 200-day moving average of $359.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

