The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

HAIN stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

