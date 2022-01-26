The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $344.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.91 and its 200 day moving average is $392.46. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

