The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00307014 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.