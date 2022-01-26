The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,508 shares of company stock valued at $612,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Ensign Group by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 282,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,554. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

