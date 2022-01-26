The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

