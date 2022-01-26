Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXN traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.28. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

