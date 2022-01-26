Teucrium Wheat Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,830 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 404% compared to the average daily volume of 561 call options.

Shares of WEAT stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

