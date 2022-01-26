Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $295.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $295.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 67.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $918.40 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.32 billion, a PE ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,047.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.97.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

