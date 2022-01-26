Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 12%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.52. 16,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 814,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several research firms have commented on TLS. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $766.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 5,342.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Telos by 167.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

