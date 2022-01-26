Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

