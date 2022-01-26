Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.08

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.08 and traded as low as $30.97. Tecsys shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.