Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,923 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 253,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.