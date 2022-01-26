Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $648,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insperity were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Insperity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

