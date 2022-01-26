Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of IONS opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.