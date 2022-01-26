Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,948 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

