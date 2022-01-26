TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.70 EPS.

NYSE TEL traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

