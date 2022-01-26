TD Securities Cuts Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In related news, Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$46,898.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,400 shares in the company, valued at C$12,397,532.22.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

