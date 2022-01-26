Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 102,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,236,215 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGB. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $556.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Taseko Mines by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

