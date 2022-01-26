Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.55

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.
TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $7,196,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
See Also: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.