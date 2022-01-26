Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.55

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $7,196,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.