Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 15th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.22. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

