Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.05.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have purchased 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618 over the last ninety days.

Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

