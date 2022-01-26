Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

