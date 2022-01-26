T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $150.69 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

