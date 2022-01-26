Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

Synopsys stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,420. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.55.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

