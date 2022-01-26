SYNC Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,216.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $7,216.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00248727 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,284,771 coins and its circulating supply is 125,593,382 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

