Symbol (XYM) Market Capitalization Achieves $888.42 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $888.42 million and $5.42 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.05 or 0.06588754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,874.06 or 0.99814580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

