Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Winmark worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Winmark by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Winmark by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total value of $1,223,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,830 shares of company stock worth $5,572,006. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

WINA opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $165.82 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.73.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

