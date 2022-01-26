Swiss National Bank Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Veritone worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Veritone by 104,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VERI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $489.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

