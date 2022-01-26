Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Pulmonx worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 128,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 185.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.73. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

