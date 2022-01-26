Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

