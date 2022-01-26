Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,828,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $10,361,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

