Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Willdan Group worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $417.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.24. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

