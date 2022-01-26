Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

