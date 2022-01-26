SVB Leerink Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.