SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $800.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $554.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $690.99 and a 200-day moving average of $650.39. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $435.77 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

