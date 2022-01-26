Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.61.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.21. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.96 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

