SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SunOpta worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 380.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

STKL stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

