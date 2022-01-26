Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sunoco traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 5436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

