Summit Industrial Income REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The company had revenue of C$40.22 million during the quarter.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.