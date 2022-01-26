Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LRN opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Stride has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

