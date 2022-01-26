Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,099 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,939% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 486,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Hexcel stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65. Hexcel has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

