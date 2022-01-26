STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €58.00 ($65.91) price target from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.22% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.56 ($55.18).

EPA:STM opened at €38.61 ($43.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.09 and its 200-day moving average is €39.11. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

