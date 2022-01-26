Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 9.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) rose 9.3% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 203,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,906,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Specifically, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 3,392.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

