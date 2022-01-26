Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.69 million, a P/E ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

