Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SRCL opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

