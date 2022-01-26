Stephen Andrew O’neill Acquires 5,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17.

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 144,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,909. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

